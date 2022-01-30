California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 674 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $113.48 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.