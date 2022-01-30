Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $44.20 Average PT from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 314,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

