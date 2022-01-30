Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $44.20 Average PT from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 314,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $49.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
