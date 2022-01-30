Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,167,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.