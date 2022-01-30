Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (CVE:NET)

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) – Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

