Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 1,864 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after buying an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

