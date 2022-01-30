Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 13,809 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $184.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $171.86 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $236.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

