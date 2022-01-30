Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.32 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,181 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colfax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

