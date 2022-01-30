Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.04 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

