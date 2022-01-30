Capitolis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,586,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

NYSE:RE opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $294.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

