Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.62 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

