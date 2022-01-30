Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $4.49 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 67,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

