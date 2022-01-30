Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $83,433,000. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $81,164,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,675,366 shares of company stock worth $336,106,104. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $95.00 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

