Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 8,261 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Linde by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 81.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.