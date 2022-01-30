Caption Management LLC Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.08 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

