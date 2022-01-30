Caption Management LLC Sells 102,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Caption Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Aemetis worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $220,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $199,572.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $449,590 in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.