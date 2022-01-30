Caption Management LLC Takes Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 204.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

