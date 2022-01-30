Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $3.83. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 64,885 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

