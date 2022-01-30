Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Catalent by 1,233.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Catalent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT opened at $99.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

