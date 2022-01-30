CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 104.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,697 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $116,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.89 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.