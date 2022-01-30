Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $12.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CLS opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

