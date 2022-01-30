Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 5.4%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 202,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Celularity alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.