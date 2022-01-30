Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.07.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.64. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.44 and a 1 year high of C$19.23. The stock has a market cap of C$37.15 billion and a PE ratio of 42.32.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

