Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Twilio stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

