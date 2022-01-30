Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 14,674 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00.

