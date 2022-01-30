Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 32,541 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

