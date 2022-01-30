CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,513 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

