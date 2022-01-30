CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$127.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$127.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB.A. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

GIB.A traded up C$2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. CGI has a one year low of C$93.88 and a one year high of C$116.88. The firm has a market cap of C$25.71 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

