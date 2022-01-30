ChainX Trading Up 10.4% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00004146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $500,497.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,205,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

