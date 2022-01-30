Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF opened at $4.28 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.