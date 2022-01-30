Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Raised to $20.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 68.9% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $466,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

