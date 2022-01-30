Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.45

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 9867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

