Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $66,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

