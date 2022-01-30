Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

