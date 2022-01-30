Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 1.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,410.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,619.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,760.90.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,974.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

