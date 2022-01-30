Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.30

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.40 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR opened at C$3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$618.23 million and a P/E ratio of -25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.00 million. Research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.