Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Trading Up 16.8% After Dividend Announcement

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 175,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 19,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.24%.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.