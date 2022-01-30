Citigroup Downgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Sell

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

OXM opened at $80.95 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

