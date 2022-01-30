Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,501 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $54.61 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

