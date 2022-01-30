Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,940 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after acquiring an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,594 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

