Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,728 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of C4 Therapeutics worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

