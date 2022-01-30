Citigroup Lowers Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $11.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.