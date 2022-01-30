Citigroup Lowers Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $11.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.
Shares of PAYO opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
