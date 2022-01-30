Citigroup Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $188.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

