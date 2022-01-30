City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of City Office REIT worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE CIO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

