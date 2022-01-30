Civitas (CIV) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Civitas has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $54,717.75 and $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021051 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,446,645 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.