Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.96.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.