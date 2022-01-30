Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

