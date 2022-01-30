ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 15,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

