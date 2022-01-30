Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.65, but opened at $55.90. Clearfield shares last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 6,798 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

