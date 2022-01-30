ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the December 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,709,321 shares of company stock worth $2,227,812 over the last three months. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CLRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 95,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

