Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.56) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.97) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.74).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,264 ($17.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,357.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,463.75.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

